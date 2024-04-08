Byron Murphy II visiting with Vikings on Monday

The Vikings are hosting several prospects for a pre-draft visit on Monday, including one of the top defensive players in the class.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports former Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II is on a top-30 trip to see the club, which holds the No. 11 overall pick.

Murphy was named the Big 12 defensive lineman of the year in 2023. He recorded 5.0 sacks along with 8.5 tackles for loss in 14 games for the Longhorns, helping the club advance to a CFP Semifinal game.

He also scored two offensive touchdowns in 2023 — a 1-yard catch against Wyoming and a 1-yard run against Washington in the Sugar Bowl.

Because the Vikings lost Kirk Cousins in free agency and subsequently acquired the No. 23 overall pick from the Texans, the general thought is Minnesota is looking to trade up to draft a quarterback. But if the Vikings stay at No. 11, Murphy could be an option.

That choice would also give the Vikings two players named Byron Murphy, as the club signed cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. to a two-year deal last March.

Former LSU offensive lineman Charles Turner III and former Tennessee tight end McCallan Castles are also visiting with Minnesota on Monday, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.