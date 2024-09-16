 Skip navigation
C.J. Beathard is on Miami's short list as potential quarterback addition

  
September 15, 2024

With the Dolphins likely needing to add at least one quarterback whil starter Tua Tagovailoa recovers from his latest concussion, we’ve been trying to figure out who they might sign.

Former backup Mike White, now on the Buffalo practice squad? No contact with his camp yet, we’re told.

Former backup Teddy Bridgewater, who is retired and lives in Miami? Nothing.

One potential addition is free-agent C.J. Beathard. He knows the offense, given his four years in San Francisco, when Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was on the staff.

For now, Miami has only Skylar Thompson and Tim Boyle under contract.

Beathard has 13 career starts in six NFL seasons. He was cut by the Jaguars last month.