C.J. Henderson visiting with Texans

The Texans are taking a look at adding a former first-round pick to their defense.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Houston is hosting cornerback C.J. Henderson for a visit on Thursday.

The Jaguars selected Henderson at No. 9 overall in 2020. But he was traded in Sept. 2021 to the Panthers, making his tenure with Jacksonville particularly brief.

In 49 total games with 32 starts, Henderson has recorded 16 passes defensed with three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. He started eight games as a rookie before being sidelined by a groin injury.

Last season, Henderson played 12 games with seven starts for the Panthers, finishing with 39 total tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, and two passes defensed.