C.J. Mosley remains out of practice for Jets

It looks like the Jets are going to be without linebacker C.J. Mosley again this week.

Mosley left the team’s Week Two win over the Titans with a toe injury and he has not returned to the field since getting hurt. Thursday’s practice is the fifth in a row that Mosley has missed, which makes it hard to imagine he will be in the lineup against the Broncos even if he is able to do some on-field work on Friday.

Jamien Sherwood started in place of Mosley against the Patriots last Thursday. He had five tackles in the Jets’ 24-3 win.

Right tackle Morgan Moses was the only Jet out of practice. He’s already been ruled out with a knee injury. Left tackle Tyron Smith was listed as limited, but it was for rest rather than an injury.