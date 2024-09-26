 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_clevslv_240926.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Browns vs. Raiders
nbc_simms_denvsnyj_240926.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Broncos vs. Jets
mahomes.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Chiefs vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_clevslv_240926.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Browns vs. Raiders
nbc_simms_denvsnyj_240926.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Broncos vs. Jets
mahomes.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Chiefs vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

C.J. Mosley remains out of practice for Jets

  
Published September 26, 2024 04:01 PM

It looks like the Jets are going to be without linebacker C.J. Mosley again this week.

Mosley left the team’s Week Two win over the Titans with a toe injury and he has not returned to the field since getting hurt. Thursday’s practice is the fifth in a row that Mosley has missed, which makes it hard to imagine he will be in the lineup against the Broncos even if he is able to do some on-field work on Friday.

Jamien Sherwood started in place of Mosley against the Patriots last Thursday. He had five tackles in the Jets’ 24-3 win.

Right tackle Morgan Moses was the only Jet out of practice. He’s already been ruled out with a knee injury. Left tackle Tyron Smith was listed as limited, but it was for rest rather than an injury.