C.J. Stroud goes deep to put Texans up 7-0

The Texans offense failed to impress in last Sunday’s win over the Raiders, but they’re off to an impressive start on Sunday.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud went deep on the third play of the game and he connected with rookie wide receiver Jayden Higgins for a 75-yard touchdown. Ka’imi Fairbairn’s extra point put the Texans up 7-0 over the Chargers with less than two minutes off the clock in Los Angeles.

It was the longest catch of the year for the second-round pick as well as his fifth receiving touchdown. It was also the longest touchdown pass of Stroud’s career.

The Texans will be in the AFC playoffs with a win and Stroud’s big throw put them on the right path for that result.