nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
C.J. Stroud goes deep to put Texans up 7-0

  
Published December 27, 2025 04:39 PM

The Texans offense failed to impress in last Sunday’s win over the Raiders, but they’re off to an impressive start on Sunday.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud went deep on the third play of the game and he connected with rookie wide receiver Jayden Higgins for a 75-yard touchdown. Ka’imi Fairbairn’s extra point put the Texans up 7-0 over the Chargers with less than two minutes off the clock in Los Angeles.

It was the longest catch of the year for the second-round pick as well as his fifth receiving touchdown. It was also the longest touchdown pass of Stroud’s career.

The Texans will be in the AFC playoffs with a win and Stroud’s big throw put them on the right path for that result.