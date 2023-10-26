C.J. Stroud: I don’t think Bryce Young is playing badly in any way, aspect, or form

Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud will be linked as the No. 1 and No. 2 picks of the 2023 draft for the rest of their careers.

But they are also good friends, as evidenced by their reactions to one another being selected by the Panthers and Texans.

“That’s my brother, man,” Stroud said in his Wednesday press conference. “Someone I have a lot of respect for — known him since like middle school. Got really close, probably after high school, and [I’m] always rooting for him. I know he’s always rooting for me.”

Well, maybe not this week. The two will meet for the first time as NFL players this Sunday when Carolina plays Houston. Stroud said it’s “really cool” to be able to go against Young as pros.

“It’s a blessing to just know that we are from the same area — grew up knowing each other and then our parents know each other,” Stroud said. “Our moms are really close. Our dads know each other.

“It’s cool just to see somebody just as their journey has gone from high school to college to now into the league. It’s a blessing to have a brother like that to go through the same type of struggle, same type of pressures — the things like that. We talk a lot about that stuff in the offseason and things like that, so it’s a blessing to have someone like that in my life.”

While the Stroud and the Texans have had much better in-season results through six games than Young and the Panthers, Stroud defended the way his friend has performed.

“Honestly and personally, watching the film and watching every game of his, I don’t think in any way, aspect, or form, he’s playing bad,” Stroud said. “That’s what people think if you’re not winning or you have a turnover here or there. Bryce is playing some really good football. I just don’t think people watch in depth — like if you’re a quarterback, you know. I think he’s playing really well.

“Of course, there’s always things you can clean up. I can clean up a lot of things. I’m not here to be his coach — I’m here just to support. We texted a couple of weeks ago, just checking in on each other and it was nothing about football. That’s not our relationship, but personally, I think he’s playing well and I think he’ll continue to be great in this game because he has that swagger and mentality and that type of playing style.”

Stroud has completed 60 percent of his passes for 1,660 yards with nine touchdowns and an interception so far this season. Young has completed 63 percent of his throws for 967 yards with six touchdowns and four picks in five games.

We’ll see who comes out on top on Sunday.