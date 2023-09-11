C.J. Stroud: I have to make more plays

Entering Week 1, most figured Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud might have a tough time debuting against a tough Ravens defense.

Stroud ended up 28-of-44 passing for 242 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, though he did lose a fumble. He also rushed four times for 20 yards in the 25-9 loss.

After the game, Stroud said that he has to be better overall.

“I felt like of course, it wasn’t what we wanted,” Stroud said in his press conference. “I have to make more plays. We just, really have to get it out on time [and] be better in and out of the huddle. We had some positive things, but we just have to keep going from here and keep getting better.”

Head coach DeMeco Ryans said the operation offensively wasn’t clean enough overall. But there were things he liked about Stroud’s debut performance, including his poise.

“It was a tough place to play [and] a tough opponent,” Ryans said. “A lot of things were stacked up against him, but I thought he handled himself well.”

Stroud said keeping his poise is part of his job, and felt like he could have done better.

“Just answering the bell, the next drive, the next play and just making more plays,” Stroud said. “But I always just think that being negative is not going to help. Just being a light on the team or being the cool, calm and collected one could help a lot. Because that is my job of being a quarterback.

“Keeping everybody even-keeled and trying to go to the next play as best we can. We can’t go back and get any plays. I try to do my best. But of course, I think, I can do better.”

Next week, the Texans will take on the Colts for the first matchup between Stroud and fellow rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.