C.J. Stroud remains in concussion protocol, will start once cleared

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud’s status hasn’t changed since last week.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters on Monday that Stroud remains in the concussion protocol. Stroud was injured in the team’s Week 9 loss to the Broncos and has missed the last three games.

Davis Mills has started all three of those games for Houston and the Texans have won all three to push themselves back into the playoff picture in the AFC. Ryans said that Stroud will return to the starting lineup if he clears the protocol ahead of the team’s Week 13 game against the Colts.

The next update on Stroud’s progress will come with Wednesday’s practice. That will also be the case for safety Jalen Pitre as he also remains in the concussion protocol to kick off the week.