 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week12trending_251124.jpg
Arrow up for Cowboys, Cousins after Week 12 wins
nbc_pft_jagsvcards_251124.jpg
Jaguars overcome turnovers, beat Cardinals in OT
nbc_pft_bears_251124.jpg
Will Johnson win AP NFL Coach of the Year award?

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week12trending_251124.jpg
Arrow up for Cowboys, Cousins after Week 12 wins
nbc_pft_jagsvcards_251124.jpg
Jaguars overcome turnovers, beat Cardinals in OT
nbc_pft_bears_251124.jpg
Will Johnson win AP NFL Coach of the Year award?

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

C.J. Stroud remains in concussion protocol, will start once cleared

  
Published November 24, 2025 02:27 PM

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud’s status hasn’t changed since last week.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters on Monday that Stroud remains in the concussion protocol. Stroud was injured in the team’s Week 9 loss to the Broncos and has missed the last three games.

Davis Mills has started all three of those games for Houston and the Texans have won all three to push themselves back into the playoff picture in the AFC. Ryans said that Stroud will return to the starting lineup if he clears the protocol ahead of the team’s Week 13 game against the Colts.

The next update on Stroud’s progress will come with Wednesday’s practice. That will also be the case for safety Jalen Pitre as he also remains in the concussion protocol to kick off the week.