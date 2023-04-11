 Skip navigation
C.J. Stroud scheduled to visit Colts, Lions this week

  
Published April 11, 2023 12:47 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore where C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young would decide to play, if they had the ability to select which team they wanted to be drafted to.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud worked out for the Colts earlier this month and he’ll be getting back together with the team soon.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Stroud will visit with Indianapolis, which has the fourth overall pick, later this week. That meeting will come after Stroud wraps up the visit he’s making to the Raiders, who are set to pick seventh, on Tuesday.

Stroud has met with a number of other teams that are drafting in the top 10 and Pelissero reports that he is also set to add the Lions to the list this week. The Lions, who pick sixth and 18th, have repeatedly said they’re committed to Jared Goff, but no one has ruled out taking a quarterback to develop behind him.

The Panthers are almost certainly taking a quarterback with the first pick and the Texans are thought to be a good bet to take another one at No. 2. The Cardinals could trade out of the third pick to another team looking for a signal caller, so Stroud may already be off the board by the time the Colts, Lions, and Raiders are on the clock.