C.J. Stroud to visit Texans on Wednesday

  
Published April 3, 2023 12:26 PM
nbc_pft_teamsunderpressure_230403
April 3, 2023 08:47 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on which teams they believe have no choice but to come up with key difference-makers in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Texans have the second overall selection in the draft later this month. They are expected to take either Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud or Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, after whoever the Panthers select at No. 1.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Stroud will visit Houston on Wednesday as one of the Texans’ top-30 visitors.

The Colts are working out Young and Stroud today in California, where both are training.

Stroud threw for 8,123 yards and 85 touchdowns in 26 games in his career.

The Texans sent a small contingent to watch Stroud throw at Ohio State’s Pro Day, and if they want to see him workout, they will have to travel to California to see him.