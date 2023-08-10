C.J. Stroud’s first preseason drive ends in an interception

The C.J. Stroud era began with a thud.

The rookie quarterback of the Texans capped his opening drive of the preseason with an interception in New England.

It could have been much worse. Before the turnover, Stroud was sacked. His legs were caught under Patriots defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale in a way that could have resulted in an ankle injury.

Two plays later, Stroud threw a ball that was jumped by defensive back Jalen Mills.

Obviously, it doesn’t count. This is the time to make mistakes. To learn the part.

But it’s also important to look the part. It will become much harder to do so once the games begin.