 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders
Kyle Shanahan regrets 49ers “were kind of jerks” to Maxx Crosby in pre-draft process
NFL: Preseason-Houston Texans at New England Patriots
C.J. Stroud plays 11 plays in two series in his preseason debut
NFL: MAR 02 Scouting Combline
NFL adds NFL Network, NFL RedZone to NFL+

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_big10_230810.jpg
Big Ten trivia with Florio and Simms
nbc_pft_ericbeinemy_230810.jpg
Rivera’s comments on Bieniemy were ‘unnecessary’
nbc_pft_burrow_230810.jpg
How serious is Burrow’s injury?

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders
Kyle Shanahan regrets 49ers “were kind of jerks” to Maxx Crosby in pre-draft process
NFL: Preseason-Houston Texans at New England Patriots
C.J. Stroud plays 11 plays in two series in his preseason debut
NFL: MAR 02 Scouting Combline
NFL adds NFL Network, NFL RedZone to NFL+

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_big10_230810.jpg
Big Ten trivia with Florio and Simms
nbc_pft_ericbeinemy_230810.jpg
Rivera’s comments on Bieniemy were ‘unnecessary’
nbc_pft_burrow_230810.jpg
How serious is Burrow’s injury?

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

C.J. Stroud’s first preseason drive ends in an interception

  
Published August 10, 2023 07:17 PM

The C.J. Stroud era began with a thud.

The rookie quarterback of the Texans capped his opening drive of the preseason with an interception in New England.

It could have been much worse. Before the turnover, Stroud was sacked. His legs were caught under Patriots defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale in a way that could have resulted in an ankle injury.

Two plays later, Stroud threw a ball that was jumped by defensive back Jalen Mills.

Obviously, it doesn’t count. This is the time to make mistakes. To learn the part.

But it’s also important to look the part. It will become much harder to do so once the games begin.