Calais Campbell: I’m leaning toward playing again

Veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell had yet another productive season at the age of 37 — and he might not be done.

After signing with the Falcons on a one-year deal in March, Campbell started all 17 games for Atlanta, playing 63 percent of defensive snaps and 30 percent of special teams snaps. Campbell ended the year with 6.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 17 QB hits.

After completing the 16th year of his career, Campbell said he could be back for a 17th.

“I’m gonna go through my process, but I’m leaning toward playing again,” Campbell said, via Kelly Price of Fox 5 Atlanta. “I mean, there’s no guarantees once I go through that process. But the way I feel right now, my body and stuff, I feel like if were were playing this week in a playoff game, I’d be dominant and feel really good. And so, I mean, I’m sure I’m going to feel good in a few weeks … I don’t see myself just wanting to walk away.”

Campbell has certainly accomplished plenty since the Cardinals selected him in the second round of the 2008 draft. The 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year, Campbell has recorded 105.5 sacks in his 244 games.

He went on to say that he’s “not opposed” to retirement.

“There’s a part of me thinking like, ‘Could this game have been good enough to be the last one?’ You hate losing, going out like that. But I also still feel like, I mean, if it was my last game, it was a game I could feel good about walking away on.

“But, I still love the game. I’m still healthy and I think I can still be dominant at it. So, we’ll see what happens.”

Campbell added that given Atlanta’s coaching chance, he’ll have to see where the best fit is for him headed into next year.

A six-time Pro Bowler, Campbell spent his first nine seasons with Arizona before spending three years with Jacksonville and another three with Baltimore before signing with Atlanta last offseason.