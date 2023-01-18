Calais Campbell: It’s going to be hard to walk away, will take time to decide on 2023

Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell’s 15th NFL season came to an end with the team’s playoff loss to the Bengals and he’s not sure about a 16th season at this point.

Campbell started all 15 games he played and finished the year with 38 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles, which led him to say he feels he “was still able to affect the ballgames.” He called that an important consideration when it comes to continuing his career, but that any decision is going to take some time.

“I don’t think it would be wise to decide so quickly. I think you have to go through a process. So, I’m going to give myself a few weeks to kind of go through that process and decide after that,” Campbell said, via the team’s website. “This is definitely . . . It’s going to be hard to walk away , that’s for sure. So, we’ll see. I’ll talk to the front office and talk to the coaches and I’ll think. There’s a chance I could be back here again next year; I just have to go through my process.”

The decisionon staying in Baltimore won’t be totally up to Campbell. He’s under contract for next season, but the Ravens would clear $7 million in cap space if they opted to move on without him.