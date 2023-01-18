 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Calais Campbell: It’s going to be hard to walk away, will take time to decide on 2023

  
Published January 18, 2023 01:49 AM
nbc_bfa_hubbardfullinterview_230117
January 17, 2023 05:36 PM
Baltimore radio host Reeta Hubbard joins the show with the latest on the stalemate between the Ravens and Lamar Jackson and why she still hopes the two sides will be able to work it out.

Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell’s 15th NFL season came to an end with the team’s playoff loss to the Bengals and he’s not sure about a 16th season at this point.

Campbell started all 15 games he played and finished the year with 38 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles, which led him to say he feels he “was still able to affect the ballgames.” He called that an important consideration when it comes to continuing his career, but that any decision is going to take some time.

“I don’t think it would be wise to decide so quickly. I think you have to go through a process. So, I’m going to give myself a few weeks to kind of go through that process and decide after that,” Campbell said, via the team’s website. “This is definitely . . . It’s going to be hard to walk away , that’s for sure. So, we’ll see. I’ll talk to the front office and talk to the coaches and I’ll think. There’s a chance I could be back here again next year; I just have to go through my process.”

The decisionon staying in Baltimore won’t be totally up to Campbell. He’s under contract for next season, but the Ravens would clear $7 million in cap space if they opted to move on without him.