 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_qbbuzz_240424.jpg
Maye, McCarthy, and the latest NFL draft QB buzz
nbc_csu_draftbettingchanges_240424.jpg
How NFL draft betting has changed over the years
nbc_csu_defensiveplayerbuzz_240424.jpg
Who will be the first defensive player drafted?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_qbbuzz_240424.jpg
Maye, McCarthy, and the latest NFL draft QB buzz
nbc_csu_draftbettingchanges_240424.jpg
How NFL draft betting has changed over the years
nbc_csu_defensiveplayerbuzz_240424.jpg
Who will be the first defensive player drafted?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Caleb Williams’ dream of being the No. 1 pick will be fulfilled Thursday

  
Published April 24, 2024 09:13 PM

There will be no drama at the top of the draft Thursday night.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams will be the No. 1 overall pick. He knows it. The Bears know it. Everyone knows it.

“As a kid, I did dream of this,” Williams said Wednesday, via Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune. “I set my goals. I went after it. I got it. I’m here. I’m ready for the moment.”

Williams began dreaming of this day when he was 10: He will hear his name called. He will don a Bears baseball cap. He will hug Commissioner Roger Goodell. He will pose for photos with the No. 1 Bears jersey.

Williams called it “surreal.”

“I’m really ready,” Williams said. “Because I want to get back to a football team. I haven’t been on a football team since Nov. 18 [for his last game at USC]. So, that has probably been the toughest part for me. It’s something I really want to get back to. Get back in the locker room, be around the guys, be involved every single day and let it rip.”

Williams has had dinner with future teammates, including T.J. Edwards, DJ Moore and Cole Kmet, and he has spent enough time with General Manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus the past three months to cement a relationship.

“It’s been fun to be around them,” Williams said of Poles and Eberflus. “They’re very detailed. They always have a plan. And they seem like they’re very routine-like, which is how I’ve been throughout my whole life.”

The hard part begins Friday on the first day of the rest of his career.