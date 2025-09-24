Caleb Williams earns first NFC offensive player of the week award

For the first time, Caleb Williams has won a player of the week award.

Williams is the NFC offensive player of the week after his strong performance in Chicago’s 31-14 victory over Dallas.

Williams finished the game 19-of-28 for 298 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He was the league leader in touchdown passes in Week 3.

He now becomes the first Bears quarterback to earn NFC offensive player of the week since Justin Fields won the honor for his performance in Week 9 of the 2022 season.

Through three games this year, Williams has completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 715 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception.