Caleb Williams has 239 yards, three TDs and Bears have 24-14 halftime lead

Caleb Williams threw for 207 yards and 210 yards in the first two weeks, respectively, with three total touchdown passes. Against a depleted Cowboys secondary, missing DaRon Bland, and a pass rush without Micah Parsons, the Bears quarterback is having his best game of the season.

Williams completed 10 of 16 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.

The Bears, who have 275 yards, lead the Cowboys 24-14 at halftime.

Rome Odunze scored the Bears’ first touchdown on a 35-yard reception, beating Trevon Diggs, who slipped. Diggs was questionable to play with a knee injury. On the Bears’ next possession, Luther Burden scored a 65-yard touchdown on a flea-flicker pass from Williams. The Bears’ final touchdown of the first half came on a 10-yard Williams pass to Cole Kmet with 25 seconds left.

Burden has two catches for 94 yards and Odunze two for 48.

The Cowboys have 200 yards, but a Javonte Williams fumble, which was forced by Tyrique Stevenson, was costly.

Dak Prescott is 16-of-19 for 115 yards, with a 2-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens and a 2-point conversion pass to Jalen Tolbert. Jake Ferguson has eight catches for 47 yards. Williams has rushed for 67 yards on nine carries.

CeeDee Lamb left in the first quarter with a left ankle injury. He returned for the first play of the second quarter before pulling himself out.

The Bears list rookie tight end Colston Loveland (hip) as questionable to return. Right tackle Darnell Wright went off with a right hand/wrist injury late in the first half, with Theo Benedet replacing him.