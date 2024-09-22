Caleb Williams hits D.J. Moore on 44-yard Hail Mary from 45-yard line

The first half ended for the Bears with quarterback Caleb Williams hitting wide receiver D.J. Moore on a 44-yard Hail Mary. Unfortunately, the Bears were on the 45-yard line.

Williams heaved the ball into the end zone as time expired on the second quarter, the ball was tipped back to the 1-yard line where Moore grabbed it, and Moore was tackled just short of the goal line.

That was the Bears’ biggest play of a frustrating first half. The Colts lead 7-0.

Neither young quarterback, Williams or Anthony Richardson, has looked great, with both having an interception in the first half. The Colts did get a touchdown run from Jonathan Taylor, and that’s been the only scoring so far, with the Bears heading into the locker room disappointed that Moore couldn’t grind out one more yard.