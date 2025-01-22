Caleb Williams “insanely excited” to be coached by Ben Johnson

Quarterback Caleb Williams hasn’t been in Chicago recently, but he made a trip back to the city on Wednesday.

Williams wanted to be in attendance for the formal introduction of Ben Johnson as the team’s new head coach and he spoke to reporters after Johnson’s press conference to share his thoughts about the hire. Williams said he is “insanely excited” about working with Johnson after seeing what he did while running the Lions offense the last few years and he said he let out a “loud yell and scream” when he heard the news.

Williams said he’s spent time talking to Johnson about his plans and noted that Johnson said he isn’t simply going to carry over the playbook from Detroit.

“He told me it will be my offense and build it around me,” Williams said.

The success of that plan will determine how well the Johnson/Williams era plays out in Chicago. Williams is eager for it to start.