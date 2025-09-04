Caleb Williams: I’ve got the utmost confidence in Ben Johnson

After an up-and-down rookie year, Caleb Williams will play his first game with Ben Johnson as his head coach on Monday night when the Bears take on the Vikings.

Johnson’s strength as an offensive schemer and play-caller has been well documented, with Detroit finishing No. 1 in points scored and No. 2 in total offense in 2024.

In his Wednesday press conference, Williams praised the way Johnson has poured into him over the course of the offseason and training camp.

"[My] knowledge of football and NFL football has grown even just sitting in some of the meetings this, year and even today and going through our first game week and just understanding things I may not have understood last year,” Williams said, via Larry Mayer of the team’s website.

“Whether that’s defenses, whether it’s offenses, I think I’ve taken a step there. I have to keep taking those steps throughout this year and many years from now. But Ben, he’s been great for me. He’s pushed me. Like I’ve said many times, he’s a teacher and he will be persistent until you get it.”

As the Bears get ready for Monday night, Williams told reporters just how comfortable he’s become with Johnson directing the offense.

“I’ve got the utmost confidence in Ben, in his coaching ability, his play-calling and all of that,” Williams said. “It comes down to being able to execute exactly what he puts out there for us as a team, as an offense. Throughout the week when we’re messing up — which is going to happen — we have to get back in the huddle, redo it, so that when it happens on game day, we go out there and execute exactly what he dishes out for us.”