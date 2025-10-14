Caleb Williams running touchdown gives Bears 13-0 lead in Washington

It’s been all Bears tonight in Washington.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams scored on a one-yard run around the right end to give Chicago a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter.

The Bears initially got on the board with two Jake Moody field goals, from 47 and 48 yards.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels threw his first interception of the season, and running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt lost a fumble to help set up two of the Bears’ scoring drives.

Washington needs to answer in a hurry.