nbc_pft_jetsfalltobroncosv2_251013.jpg
Jets offense is ‘below non-functional’
nbc_pft_mnfpreview_251013.jpg
Are the Bills on upset alert against the Falcons?
nbc_pft_seahawksdefeatjahuarsv2_251013.jpg
‘Watch out’ for the Seahawks as a top NFC seed

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Other PFT Content

Caleb Williams running touchdown gives Bears 13-0 lead in Washington

  
Published October 13, 2025 08:57 PM

It’s been all Bears tonight in Washington.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams scored on a one-yard run around the right end to give Chicago a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter.

The Bears initially got on the board with two Jake Moody field goals, from 47 and 48 yards.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels threw his first interception of the season, and running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt lost a fumble to help set up two of the Bears’ scoring drives.

Washington needs to answer in a hurry.