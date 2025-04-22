 Skip navigation
Calijah Kancey: If I’m healthy, I think you’re looking at sack leader

  
Published April 22, 2025 05:39 AM

Defensive tackle Calijah Kancey has had a productive first two seasons in Tampa, but he thinks there’s a lot more he can do in his third season.

Kancey has missed eight games with calf injuries and he told reporters on Monday that he’s making better health a focus heading into the 2025 campaign. When asked what he thinks he’s capable of doing if he can avoid injury, Kancey set the bar high.

“I think you would be looking at the sack leader,” Kancey said, via the team’s website.

Kancey had 7.5 sacks in 12 games last season and said that he set the tone for this year in an exit interview with head coach Todd Bowles.

“It was more so me making sure that I am ready when the beginning of the season comes and not missing those five games that I did the first two seasons,” Kancey said. “Really, just making sure that I am doing everything to not miss those games but also help the team to dominate at a high level.”

Whether it winds up with a sack title or not, the Bucs would be thrilled to see what their defense looks like with 17 games of Kancey in the thick of the action.