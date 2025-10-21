 Skip navigation
Calvin Austin set to return to practice this week

  
Published October 21, 2025 12:50 PM

The Steelers may get back one of their key offensive players this week.

Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters in his Tuesday press conference that receiver Calvin Austin is set to return to practice this week. Tomlin noted he’s “optimistic” about Austin’s potential return for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Austin has been out since suffering a shoulder injury during the Steelers’ Sept. 28 victory over the Vikings. He had to be evaluated at a local hospital.

In four games this season, Austin has caught 10 passes for 139 yards with two touchdowns.

We’ll see if Austin’s able to participate this week and what that participation means for his Sunday availability.