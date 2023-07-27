 Skip navigation
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians trade shortstop Amed Rosario to Dodgers for pitcher Noah Syndergaard and nearly $1.9M
Rob Manfred
Rob Manfred’s term as baseball commissioner extended until 2029 by MLB owners
Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 1
Leon Marchand joins legends with third gold medal of swimming worlds

Top Clips

nbc_pft_tua_230727.jpg
Tua acknowledges he must ‘work for’ extension
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_230727.jpg
Hill owns ‘bonehead mistake’ at Miami marina
nbc_pft_burrowdeal_230727.jpg
Burrow focused on deal being good for ‘everybody’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Calvin Ridley: I just want my reputation and name back

  
Published July 27, 2023 09:17 AM

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley took part in his first training camp practice with the Jaguars on Wednesday and that marks one more step on his long path back to playing in the NFL.

Ridley played in a game for the Falcons in Week Seven of the 2021 season, but then stepped away from the team for mental health reasons. Ridley bet on football during his time away from the team, which led to him being suspended for the entire 2022 season and he was traded to the Jaguars during his ban.

Ridley flashed plenty of ability during his first three NFL seasons and he said on Wednesday that he’s “more motivated than ever and ready to get back whatever I lost” during his time away from the game.

“I want to get back to doing what I do, because I love football,” Ridley said, via Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com. “I just want my reputation and my name back. That’s what I’m here to do.”

Ridley’s first day of camp left him with an important admirer. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be charged with getting the ball to Ridley and he called, via the team’s website, the wideout’s play was “impressive” with “great ball skills” after the opening practice of the summer.

Should similar reviews surface in the regular season, Ridley will be well on his way toward being known for his on-field production rather than his off-field issues.