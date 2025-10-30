Calvin Ridley, Jeffery Simmons remain out of Titans practice

The Titans aren’t long on talent when they have all hands on deck and their injury report shows that they’ve even shorter on it right now.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley (hamstring) and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (hamstring) missed practice again on Thursday. Both players missed last Sunday’s loss to the Colts and Ridley is on track to miss his third straight game.

Tight end Chig Okonkwo (foot) was downgraded to out after a limited practice on Wednesday. Offensive lineman Blake Hance (shoulder, back), edge rusher Arden Key (quad), edge rusher Jihad Ward (personal), and safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) were also out of practice on Thursday.

Defensive lineman James Lynch (shoulder) and wide receiver Bryce Oliver (knee) were limited participants. Running back Tony Pollard (neck), guard Kevin Zeitler (rest), and cornerback Darrell Baker (concussion) moved from limited to full participation.