 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bestbets_241024.jpg
Lions, Dolphins, Texans lead NFL Week 8 best bets
nbc_csu_bearscommanders_241024.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
steelers_giants_thumb.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Giants vs. Steelers

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bestbets_241024.jpg
Lions, Dolphins, Texans lead NFL Week 8 best bets
nbc_csu_bearscommanders_241024.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
steelers_giants_thumb.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Giants vs. Steelers

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Calvin Ridley, L’Jarius Sneed remain out of practice for Titans

  
Published October 24, 2024 05:06 PM

The Titans definitely won’t have DeAndre Hopkins at wide receiver against the Lions this Sunday and it’s not looking good for their chances of having Calvin Ridley.

Ridley sat out practice for the second straight day on Thursday. He is dealing with a foot injury and his ailment has left Tyler Boyd, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and Jha’Quan Jackson as the only wideouts on the active roster to participate in practice.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (quad) also missed a second straight practice, so there are issues to monitor on both sides of the ball. Recently acquired linebacker Jerome Baker (rest) and offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan (hamstring) did not practice either.

Quarterback Will Levis (right shoulder) remained a limited participant, which should keep Mason Rudolph on track to start this weekend. Running back Tyjae Spears (hamstring), linebacker Kenneth Murray (shoulder), and nose tackle T’Vondre Sweat (hip) were the other limited participants on Thursday.