Calvin Ridley, L’Jarius Sneed remain out of practice for Titans

The Titans definitely won’t have DeAndre Hopkins at wide receiver against the Lions this Sunday and it’s not looking good for their chances of having Calvin Ridley.

Ridley sat out practice for the second straight day on Thursday. He is dealing with a foot injury and his ailment has left Tyler Boyd, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and Jha’Quan Jackson as the only wideouts on the active roster to participate in practice.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (quad) also missed a second straight practice, so there are issues to monitor on both sides of the ball. Recently acquired linebacker Jerome Baker (rest) and offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan (hamstring) did not practice either.

Quarterback Will Levis (right shoulder) remained a limited participant, which should keep Mason Rudolph on track to start this weekend. Running back Tyjae Spears (hamstring), linebacker Kenneth Murray (shoulder), and nose tackle T’Vondre Sweat (hip) were the other limited participants on Thursday.