Cam Akers unlikely to play vs. Chargers this weekend

The Vikings added running back Cam Akers this week but it sounds like he won’t make his debut on Sunday.

Via Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Minnesota head coach Kevin O’Connell said Friday that Akers is unlikely to play this weekend. The goal is to get Akers ready for Minnesota’s Week 4 contest against the Panthers.

Even when Akers is active, O’Connell said Alexander Mattison remains Minnesota’s top RB.

“I see both guys having a role,” O’Connell said.

Mattison has rushed for 62 yards on 19 carries this season. He’s also caught six passes for 21 yards with a TD.

Akers recorded 29 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown in the Rams’ Week 1 victory over the Seahawks. He was traded to Minnesota on Wednesday.