Cam Akers will tryout for the Saints at their minicamp

Free agent running back Cam Akers will participate in the Saints’ minicamp on a tryout basis, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

The Saints have Kendre Miller, Devin Neal and Clyde Edwards-Helaire behind Alvin Kamara at the position.

Akers, 25, spent last season with the Texans and Vikings. Between the two teams, he rushed for 444 yards and two touchdowns on 104 carries and added 14 catches for 68 yards and three touchdowns.

The Rams made Akers a second-round pick in 2020, and he played in Los Angeles until the team traded him to the Vikings during the 2023 season. He signed with the Texans last offseason, and Houston traded him to Minnesota on Oct. 15.

In his career, Akers has 502 carries 2,025 yards and 13 touchdowns and 52 catches for 388 yards and four touchdowns.