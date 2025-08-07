Cam Heyward isn’t fully practicing, wants a revised contract

Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward hasn’t been a full participant in practice at training camp and it’s not because the team is dialing back the workload of a proven veteran.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Heyward is looking for a raise as he heads into his 15th season in Pittsburgh.

Heyward received $13.45 million of his $14.75 million in compensation for 2025 via a roster bonus and he is under contract for $14.5 million for the 2026 season. Most of that money is also due to come as a roster bonus and none of it is guaranteed.

Per the report, Heyward and the Steelers have had talks about reworking the deal but they have not made progress toward a new agreement. The Steelers have a policy of not negotiating during the season, so the two sides may be running low on time for that to change before the calendar flips to 2026.