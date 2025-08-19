 Skip navigation
Cam Heyward’s hold-in ends as he fully participates in practice

  
Published August 19, 2025 04:08 PM

Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward ended his hold-in Tuesday.

He donned his pads and joined his team in all phases of practice, including team work, coach Mike Tomlin said.

Brooke Pryor of ESPN reports that there has been no movement on Heyward’s request for a renegotiated contract and that the seven-time Pro Bowler still is pushing for a compensation increase for 2025.

Heyward received $13.45 million of his $14.75 million in compensation for 2025 via a roster bonus, and he is under contract for $14.5 million for the 2026 season. Most of that money is also due to come as a roster bonus and none of it is guaranteed.

His current deal pays an average of $14.5 million per year, which ranks him 22nd among defensive tackles and 36th among all defensive linemen.

Heyward begin sitting out practice Aug. 7 when he felt negotiations were going nowhere.

He issued a formal request for renegotiation to the Steelers front office in February. It came on the heels of Heyward earning first-team All-Pro honors after he appeared in all 17 regular-season games and totaled 71 tackles, eight sacks, 20 quarterback hits and 11 passes defended.