Cam Newton will throw at Auburn’s Pro Day on Tuesday

  
Published March 20, 2023 04:36 PM
March 20, 2023 04:18 PM
Michael Holley gives an impassioned speech regarding Steve Wilks' dismissal with the Carolina Panthers and wonders why Wilks didn't get the same opportunity to succeed as Frank Reich.

Cam Newton hasn’t lost his swag, but what he wants is another chance.

The free agent quarterback confirmed in a social media post that he will throw during Auburn’s Pro Day on Tuesday.

“Tell me how these randoms keep getting jobs,” Newton says during the video before later adding, “Ain’t 32 mother [expletive] better than me. You dig?”

Newton, 33, has not played since 2021 during a second stint with the Panthers.

He last won a game in 2020, last passed for 3,000 yards in 2018, last started every game in a season in 2017, last started a playoff game in 2017 and last made the Pro Bowl in 2015. Newton also was league MVP in 2015 when he led the Panthers to a 15-1 record and an appearance in the Super Bowl.

He spent 10 seasons with Carolina and one with New England.