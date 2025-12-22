 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patriotsdrakemaye_251222.jpg
Patriots are ‘balanced football team’
nbc_pft_mavprace2_251222.jpg
Who is leading NFL MVP, Coach of the Year race?
nbc_pft_mpvrace1_251222.jpg
Maye is moving toward an ‘unlimited’ ceiling

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patriotsdrakemaye_251222.jpg
Patriots are ‘balanced football team’
nbc_pft_mavprace2_251222.jpg
Who is leading NFL MVP, Coach of the Year race?
nbc_pft_mpvrace1_251222.jpg
Maye is moving toward an ‘unlimited’ ceiling

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cam Ward feels like he’s getting better every week

  
Published December 22, 2025 08:30 AM

The Titans will have a big decision to make this offseason about their next head coach and their sales pitch should be helped by the way that quarterback Cam Ward is closing out his rookie season.

Ward played what may have been his best game of the season in Sunday’s 26-9 thumping of the Chiefs. He was 21-of-28 for 275 yards and two touchdowns in the win and he’s now thrown two touchdown passes in three straight games. That’s a step up from the seven touchdown passes he had in the first 12 games of the season and it’s one of the steps in the right direction that Ward is sensing as the Titans near the end of the year.

“I think I’ve been better each and every week, whether it’s one thing or whether it’s a major thing,” Ward said, via the team’s website. “I think just going forward, I just continue to control what I can control, lead my teammates, be a great team player and try to win games.”

Ward isn’t alone in seeing the progress he’s made over the course of his rookie season and two more solid outings will make it even easier to see the first year as the building block for more successful years to come in Tennessee.