Cam Ward feels like he’s getting better every week

The Titans will have a big decision to make this offseason about their next head coach and their sales pitch should be helped by the way that quarterback Cam Ward is closing out his rookie season.

Ward played what may have been his best game of the season in Sunday’s 26-9 thumping of the Chiefs. He was 21-of-28 for 275 yards and two touchdowns in the win and he’s now thrown two touchdown passes in three straight games. That’s a step up from the seven touchdown passes he had in the first 12 games of the season and it’s one of the steps in the right direction that Ward is sensing as the Titans near the end of the year.

“I think I’ve been better each and every week, whether it’s one thing or whether it’s a major thing,” Ward said, via the team’s website. “I think just going forward, I just continue to control what I can control, lead my teammates, be a great team player and try to win games.”

Ward isn’t alone in seeing the progress he’s made over the course of his rookie season and two more solid outings will make it even easier to see the first year as the building block for more successful years to come in Tennessee.