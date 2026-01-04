Cam Ward ruled out with right shoulder injury

Cam Ward’s rookie season is over.

The Titans rookie quarterback suffered a right shoulder injury while diving into the end zone to score a touchdown in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. Ward was initially called questionable to return to the game, but he was ruled out heading into the second quarter.

Ward’s touchdown was his second rushing score of the year and he had 15 passing touchdowns in the first 16 games of the year. Eight of those scores came in the last four weeks, but the shoulder injury will stop Ward’s bid for a fifth-straight two-touchdown day.

Brandon Allen will be the quarterback for Tennessee the rest of the way. It’s 7-7 early in the second quarter in Jacksonville.