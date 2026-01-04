 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Cam Ward ruled out with right shoulder injury

  
Published January 4, 2026 01:45 PM

Cam Ward’s rookie season is over.

The Titans rookie quarterback suffered a right shoulder injury while diving into the end zone to score a touchdown in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. Ward was initially called questionable to return to the game, but he was ruled out heading into the second quarter.

Ward’s touchdown was his second rushing score of the year and he had 15 passing touchdowns in the first 16 games of the year. Eight of those scores came in the last four weeks, but the shoulder injury will stop Ward’s bid for a fifth-straight two-touchdown day.

Brandon Allen will be the quarterback for Tennessee the rest of the way. It’s 7-7 early in the second quarter in Jacksonville.