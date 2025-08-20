 Skip navigation
Cam Ward: Scuffle with Jeffery Simmons was fun, what we needed

  
Published August 20, 2025 03:18 PM

Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons wasn’t interested in talking about his brief scuffle with quarterback Cam Ward at practice earlier this week, but Ward didn’t seem to have any trouble talking about it on Wednesday.

Ward threw a touchdown in practice and then shoved Simmons before breaking out his “Zombieland” celebration. Simmons responded by shoving Ward and members of the offensive line came to the quarterback’s defense. Reporters on the Titans beat noted that the two players have done a lot of talking in practices this summer.

Ward said Simmons told him that would be the case at Titans minicamp and that Simmons is “the first one that come at my head every day at practice.” He added that he thought the scrap was a good thing overall.

“Jeff is strong as shit,” Ward said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. “It was fun, and I think it was what we needed. We love competing, just with me and Jeff, and I’m excited to have that man as my teammate.”

The Titans haven’t been overflowing with energy on the field the last couple of years. This week’s incident may be a sign that Ward has provided a refill to the tank and the Titans will be hoping it carries over to the regular season.