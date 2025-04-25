 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment
pearcefalcons.jpg
Falcons win award for ‘weirdest’ draft trade

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment
pearcefalcons.jpg
Falcons win award for ‘weirdest’ draft trade

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cam Ward will wear No. 1 for Titans

  
Published April 25, 2025 02:43 PM

Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Moon said recently that he’d consider giving his blessing to Cam Ward to wear No. 1 with the Titans despite the number being retired by the franchise and his answer to the question came on Friday.

Moon made an appearance at Ward’s press conference from the team’s headquarters and presented the first overall pick in this year’s draft with a No. 1 jersey. Ward said he was not familiar with how Moon played the game until it became clear he’d be going to Tennessee and said he hopes to reach the same level that Moon was able to reach on the field.

“I’m trying to get up to his level one day. It might take a little time, but I’ll get there eventually. He’s a Hall of Famer. For me to be in that same number he was in is an honor,” Ward said.

Moon noted that he was a member of the Oilers and did not play for the team after they moved to Tennessee, which was one of the reasons that he was willing to give Ward a chance to create his own legacy as No. 1 for the Titans.