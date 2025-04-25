Cam Ward will wear No. 1 for Titans

Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Moon said recently that he’d consider giving his blessing to Cam Ward to wear No. 1 with the Titans despite the number being retired by the franchise and his answer to the question came on Friday.

Moon made an appearance at Ward’s press conference from the team’s headquarters and presented the first overall pick in this year’s draft with a No. 1 jersey. Ward said he was not familiar with how Moon played the game until it became clear he’d be going to Tennessee and said he hopes to reach the same level that Moon was able to reach on the field.

“I’m trying to get up to his level one day. It might take a little time, but I’ll get there eventually. He’s a Hall of Famer. For me to be in that same number he was in is an honor,” Ward said.

Moon noted that he was a member of the Oilers and did not play for the team after they moved to Tennessee, which was one of the reasons that he was willing to give Ward a chance to create his own legacy as No. 1 for the Titans.