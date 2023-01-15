Cameron Dantzler is inactive, but Vikings will have Harrison Smith, Kene Nwangwu

The Vikings won’t have cornerback Cameron Dantzler for Sunday’s wild card playoff game. He is inactive.

Dantzler missed practice all week with a personal matter, which coach Kevin O’Connell said Friday was “serious.” The Vikings had listed him as questionable.

Safety Harrison Smith (knee) and RB Kene Nwangwu (illness) both are active. They were questionable.

The Vikings’ other inactives are defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo, running back Ty Chandler, defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and outside linebacker Luiji Vilain.

They will see the return of center Garrett Bradbury, who will play his first game since Dec. 4. He had no designation after practicing fully Thursday and Friday.

The Giants had no players with a designation, so their inactives are all healthy scratches.

Cornerback Rodarius Williams, running back Jashaun Corbin, linebacker Micah McFadden, offensive guard Wyatt Davis, offensive guard Jack Anderson, receiver Kalil Pimpleton and defensive tackle Henry Mondeaux are the players not dressed for the Giants.

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson is set to play for the first time since hurting his knee in Week 11.

Receiver Isaiah Hodgins, who sent on the injury report Saturday with an ankle injury, also is active.