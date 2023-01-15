 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cameron Dantzler is inactive, but Vikings will have Harrison Smith, Kene Nwangwu

  
Published January 15, 2023 10:25 AM
nbc_pft_giantsvikingsprev_230113
January 13, 2023 08:33 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King detail why Kirk Cousins and the Vikings have a "mandate" to win at home in the playoffs against the Giants despite the fact that New York is gaining traction to pull the upset.

The Vikings won’t have cornerback Cameron Dantzler for Sunday’s wild card playoff game. He is inactive.

Dantzler missed practice all week with a personal matter, which coach Kevin O’Connell said Friday was “serious.” The Vikings had listed him as questionable.

Safety Harrison Smith (knee) and RB Kene Nwangwu (illness) both are active. They were questionable.

The Vikings’ other inactives are defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo, running back Ty Chandler, defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and outside linebacker Luiji Vilain.

They will see the return of center Garrett Bradbury, who will play his first game since Dec. 4. He had no designation after practicing fully Thursday and Friday.

The Giants had no players with a designation, so their inactives are all healthy scratches.

Cornerback Rodarius Williams, running back Jashaun Corbin, linebacker Micah McFadden, offensive guard Wyatt Davis, offensive guard Jack Anderson, receiver Kalil Pimpleton and defensive tackle Henry Mondeaux are the players not dressed for the Giants.

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson is set to play for the first time since hurting his knee in Week 11.

Receiver Isaiah Hodgins, who sent on the injury report Saturday with an ankle injury, also is active.