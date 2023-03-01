Cardinals announce coaching staff

The Cardinals announced the hiring of 15 coaches on Wednesday.

The team previously announced the hiring of Drew Petzing as offensive coordinator, Nick Rallis as defensive coordinator and Jeff Rodgers as assistant head coach/special teams coordinator.

Drew Terrell will serve as passing game coordinator/wide receivers.

Terrell, a Mesa, Arizona native, returns to Arizona with five years (2018-22) of NFL coaching experience. He arrives following three seasons (2020-22) with the Commanders, including the past two years as the team’s wide receivers coach.

After beginning his NFL coaching career as a quality control coach with the Panthers (2018-19), Terrell served as the Commanders’ assistant wide receivers coach for a year before being promoted.

The other hirings announced Wednesday were:

Klayton Adams (Offensive Line)

Chris Cook (Assistant Offensive Line)

Autry Denson (Running Backs)

Derrick LeBlanc (Defensive Line)

William Peagler (Assistant Defensive Line)

Rob Rodriguez (Outside Linebackers)

Brandon Schwab (Assistant to the Head Coach)

Sam Sewell (Assistant Special Teams)

Sam Siefkes (Linebackers)

Ryan Smith (Cornerbacks)

Ben Steele (Tight Ends)

Shea Thompson (Director, Football Performance)

Patrick Toney (Defensive Backs)

Israel Woolfork (Quarterbacks)

In addition, Kenny Bell (Director, Football Strategy), Ronald Booker (Defensive Quality Control), Buddy Morris (Strength and Conditioning), Mark Naylor (Assistant Strength and Conditioning), Jay Razzano (Coaching Assistant), Connor Senger (Offensive Quality Control) and Spencer Whipple (Pass Game Specialist) will return to the Cardinals’ coaching staff.