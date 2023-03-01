 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago street course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago street course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals announce coaching staff

  
Published March 1, 2023 01:08 PM
nbc_bfa_carter_230301
March 1, 2023 03:57 PM
Jim Trotter joins Natalie and Ashley Nicole Moss to react to the reports about Jalen Carter’s involvement in a crash that killed Georgia teammate Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy in January.

The Cardinals announced the hiring of 15 coaches on Wednesday.

The team previously announced the hiring of Drew Petzing as offensive coordinator, Nick Rallis as defensive coordinator and Jeff Rodgers as assistant head coach/special teams coordinator.

Drew Terrell will serve as passing game coordinator/wide receivers.

Terrell, a Mesa, Arizona native, returns to Arizona with five years (2018-22) of NFL coaching experience. He arrives following three seasons (2020-22) with the Commanders, including the past two years as the team’s wide receivers coach.

After beginning his NFL coaching career as a quality control coach with the Panthers (2018-19), Terrell served as the Commanders’ assistant wide receivers coach for a year before being promoted.

The other hirings announced Wednesday were:

Klayton Adams (Offensive Line)

Chris Cook (Assistant Offensive Line)

Autry Denson (Running Backs)

Derrick LeBlanc (Defensive Line)

William Peagler (Assistant Defensive Line)

Rob Rodriguez (Outside Linebackers)

Brandon Schwab (Assistant to the Head Coach)

Sam Sewell (Assistant Special Teams)

Sam Siefkes (Linebackers)

Ryan Smith (Cornerbacks)

Ben Steele (Tight Ends)

Shea Thompson (Director, Football Performance)

Patrick Toney (Defensive Backs)

Israel Woolfork (Quarterbacks)

In addition, Kenny Bell (Director, Football Strategy), Ronald Booker (Defensive Quality Control), Buddy Morris (Strength and Conditioning), Mark Naylor (Assistant Strength and Conditioning), Jay Razzano (Coaching Assistant), Connor Senger (Offensive Quality Control) and Spencer Whipple (Pass Game Specialist) will return to the Cardinals’ coaching staff.