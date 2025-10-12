Cardinals are preparing for Jacoby Brissett to start in place of Kyler Murray

When Colts quarterback Andrew Luck abruptly retired six years ago, Jacoby Brissett was thrust into the starting role. Now, Brissett may be starting again in Indianapolis, when the Cardinals face the Colts on Sunday.

Multiple reports indicate that, at a minimum, the Cardinals are preparing to start Brissett in place of Kyler Murray. ESPN states it more strongly, with a report that Brissett is expected to start. NFL Media reports that the Cardinals are leaving the door open for Murray to play.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Murray has a mid-foot sprain — and it’s possible that Murray will miss more than Sunday’s game.

Brissett has started 53 games since entering the league as a third-round pick of the Patriots in 2016. He has played for the Patriots, Colts, Dolphins, Browns, Commanders, Patriots (again), and the Cardinals.

Arizona started the season 2-0. The Cardinals have lost three straight games, all on last-second game-winning field goals.

If the losses continue, all bets will be off for 2026. There could be a new coach. At some point, the Cardinals could decide to find a new quarterback.

Likewise, Murray could decide he wants a fresh start.

Those are concerns for the future. For now, the question is whether Murray will play on Sunday. Despite the mild disconnect among the reporting, it’s not looking good.