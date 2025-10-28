 Skip navigation
NFL Week 8: Who's on the rise, dropping
Honoring Mangold's legacy, impact on the NFL
Vikings' QB options with Wentz out for season

Other PFT Content

Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFL Week 8: Who's on the rise, dropping
Honoring Mangold's legacy, impact on the NFL
Vikings' QB options with Wentz out for season

Other PFT Content

Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Cardinals designate CB Garrett Williams for return

  
Published October 28, 2025 02:36 PM

Cornerback Garrett Williams is getting closer to a return to the Cardinals secondary.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have designated Williams for return from injured reserve. Williams has been out since injuring his knee in Week 1.

Williams will have 21 days to practice with the team before hitting a deadline to be activated. He can be activated at any point in that window and the Cardinals have openings on their 53-man roster.

Running back Michael Carter and cornerback Darren Hall were released on Monday, which also means that the Cardinals have space to activate defensive tackle Walter Nolen. The first-round pick returned to practice earlier this month.

The Cardinals re-signed Carter and Hall to their practice squad, and they released running back D’Ernest Johnson, tight end Nick Muse, and wide receiver Bryson Green from that roster.