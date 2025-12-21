Cardinals first-round rookie Walter Nolen carted to locker room with leg injury

Cardinals defensive end Walter Nolen, the 16th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, suffered what looked like a serious knee injury today against the Falcons.

Nolen was carted to the locker room and the Cardinals quickly announced that he had been ruled out for the rest of the game.

It’s been an ugly game on the injury front for the Cardinals. Defensive lineman Josh Sweat is out with an ankle injury, and defensive back Budda Baker is currently being checked for an injury.

The Falcons lead the Cardinals 19-16 in the third quarter.