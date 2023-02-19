 Skip navigation
Cardinals hire Drew Petzing as offensive coordinator

  
Published February 19, 2023 04:48 AM
February 17, 2023 08:42 AM
Mike Florio shares why, of the head coaching openings, he would have been the least interested in Arizona, and Peter King says that he doesn't have much hope that the Kyler Murray situation can be turned around quickly.

With a defensive coordinator becoming the new head coach of the Cardinals, the most important hire as it relates to franchise quarterback Kyler Murray is offensive coordinator.

New Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon has made his move.

Via multiple reports, former Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing has gotten the job. Petzing, 35, will be responsible for designing, implementing, and executing the offense that Murray will run.

The bad news for the Cardinals is that, if it doesn’t work, they’ll need to hire a new coordinator. The other bad news for the Cardinals is that, if it does work, Petzig will become a head-coaching candidate. If he gets a job elsewhere, Gannon will be back to square one with the most important position and relationship on the team.

Petzing has been coaching at the NFL level since 2013, when he joined the Browns as a football operations intern. He arrived in Minnesota as part of Mike Zimmer’s original staff, and Petzing had multiple jobs there from 2014 through 2019.

He followed Kevin Stefanski to Cleveland in 2020, serving as tight ends coach for two years and quarterbacks coach in 2022.

Gannon and Petzing worked together for four years in Minnesota, where Gannon was assistant defensive backs coach from 2014 through 2017.