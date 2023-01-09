 Skip navigation
Cardinals interview internal candidates Adrian Wilson, Quentin Harris

  
Published January 9, 2023 12:57 PM
January 9, 2023 04:24 PM
Michael Holley surprises Michael Smith by explaining why Kliff Kingsbury didn't deserve to be fired by the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals are not wasting any time in their search for a new General Manager.

Owner Michael Bidwill announced Monday that the team already has interviewed internal candidates Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris. Wilson is vice president, pro personnel and just concluded his eighth season with the team, while Harris is vice president, player personnel and just concluded his 15th season with the Cardinals.

“There’s an incredible sense of urgency,” Bidwill said, via video from Johnny Venerable of PHNX Cardinals. “Believe me, I’ve been on the phone and exchanging texts and messages and phone calls and getting the input of a lot of folks and trying to get a 360-degree view of a number of candidates. We’re also not done. There is no fixed list at this point. I’m trying to cast the net as far and wide as I can.”

The Cardinals have requested interviews with Bears assistant General Manager Ian Cunningham, 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon, 49ers assistant General Manager Adam Peters and Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, Venerable reports.

The team is looking to replace Steve Keim, who has left the organization after initially taking a medical leave of absence Dec. 14.

Bidwill said his preference is to hire the G.M. first before the head coach but is OK if it doesn’t work out that way.