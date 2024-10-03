Cardinals K Matt Prater has a knee injury that kept him out of practice

Cardinals kicker Matt Prater has a left knee injury that kept him out of practice Wednesday. It is his plant leg, but the Cardinals obviously have a concern, having signed free agent kicker Chad Ryland to the practice squad.

Prater has made all six field goal attempts and all eight PATs.

Tight end Trey McBride (concussion) was limited Wednesday. He was injured on an illegal hit by Lions safety Brian Branch, who was fined $10,128 for a helmet-to-helmet hit, and McBride missed Sunday’s game.

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum (hamstring), cornerback Garrett Williams (groin) and offensive lineman Isaiah Adams (thumb) did not practice.

Defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (knee) and rookie offensive tackle Christian Jones (ankle) were limited. It was Jones’ first practice this season after being injured in the preseason and landing on injured reserve.