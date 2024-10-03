 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_coltssteelersv2_241002.jpg
Steichen, Colts gave Steelers defense difficulty
nbc_csu_broncosd_241002.jpg
Broncos’ ‘gutsy’ defense disrupts Rodgers, Jets
kevinoconnell.jpg
Vikings’ O’Connell leading Coach of the Year odds

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_coltssteelersv2_241002.jpg
Steichen, Colts gave Steelers defense difficulty
nbc_csu_broncosd_241002.jpg
Broncos’ ‘gutsy’ defense disrupts Rodgers, Jets
kevinoconnell.jpg
Vikings’ O’Connell leading Coach of the Year odds

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals K Matt Prater has a knee injury that kept him out of practice

  
Published October 2, 2024 09:14 PM

Cardinals kicker Matt Prater has a left knee injury that kept him out of practice Wednesday. It is his plant leg, but the Cardinals obviously have a concern, having signed free agent kicker Chad Ryland to the practice squad.

Prater has made all six field goal attempts and all eight PATs.

Tight end Trey McBride (concussion) was limited Wednesday. He was injured on an illegal hit by Lions safety Brian Branch, who was fined $10,128 for a helmet-to-helmet hit, and McBride missed Sunday’s game.

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum (hamstring), cornerback Garrett Williams (groin) and offensive lineman Isaiah Adams (thumb) did not practice.

Defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (knee) and rookie offensive tackle Christian Jones (ankle) were limited. It was Jones’ first practice this season after being injured in the preseason and landing on injured reserve.