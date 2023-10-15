Cardinals lead Rams 9-6 at halftime

The Cardinals have controlled the ball and the clock so far on Sunday, but the Rams carried a little momentum into halftime.

Arizona leads Los Angeles 9-6 after two quarters.

The Rams had not done much offensively but got a big play to get on the board just before the half. Quarterback Matthew Stafford hit receiver Cooper Kupp with a 49-yard deep pass down the right side to set up the Rams at the Arizona 26 with 24 seconds remaining in the half. L.A. settled for a 35-yard field goal with eight seconds on the clock to go into halftime down by three.

The Rams will receive the second-half kickoff and will have a chance to double up.

But the Cardinals came out ahead in time of possession 20:58 to 9:02 in the first half. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs was 10-of-17 for 76 yards, also taking five carries for 37 yards.

On the other side, the Rams had just four first downs and were 0-5 on third down. The team ran 20 plays to Arizona’s 42 in the first half in part because the club fumbled a punt return deep in L.A. territory.

With the long ball to Kupp, Stafford finished the first half 8-of-15 passing for 134 yards with no touchdowns and no picks. Kupp has three catches for 101 yards.

The Rams had just three rushing attempts in the first 30 minutes.

Aaron Donald did record a sack on Dobbs, giving him 17 sacks in 19 career games against Arizona — the most he has against any opponent.