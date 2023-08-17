Cardinals OC Drew Petzing working out whether he’ll be in booth or on sideline

The Cardinals’ new coaching staff is using the preseason for more than installing schemes and assessing how different players fit on the roster.

They are also figuring out the best way to do their jobs. Drew Petzing is in his first year working as an offensive coordinator and he is still figuring out where he wants to station himself during games.

Petzing called plays from the sideline in the team’s preseason opener last week, but he will be upstairs in the booth against the Chiefs this week to see if that proves to be the right spot.

“I think it’s important to try both and make sure that I’m making an educated decision bout what’s best for the team and best for the offense,” Petzing said, via Jess Root of USAToday.com.

Petzing’s perch is unlikely to be as important to the team’s offensive success as Kyler Murray’s health or many other on-field developments, but it is a piece of the puzzle that the Cardinals are trying to put together under their new management.