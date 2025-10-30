Cardinals open practice window for BJ Ojulari

It’s been a long time since Cardinals edge rusher BJ Ojulari has seen any game action, but he took a big step toward a return to the lineup on Wednesday.

The Cardinals announced that they have opened Ojulari’s practice window. He’ll have 21 days to work with the team and has to be activated before that window closes if he is going to play in a game this season.

Ojulari had four sacks after being drafted in the second round of the 2023 draft, but tore ligaments in his knee last summer and has been on the physically unable to perform list for this entire season.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon didn’t make any predictions about when Ojulari, who now wears No. 9 after giving No. 18 to Marvin Harrison Jr., will be ready to play, but the team will be hoping he provides a jolt to the pass rush when he is cleared for the final step in his comeback.