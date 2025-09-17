 Skip navigation
Cardinals place CB Garrett Williams, DL L.J. Collier on IR

  
Published September 17, 2025 12:58 PM

The Cardinals are placing a pair of players on injured reserve.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon announced in his Wednesday press conference that cornerback Garrett Williams and defensive lineman L.J. Collier are both being placed on IR. But, both players could potentially return later this season after spending at least four weeks sidelined.

Williams and Collier are both dealing with knee injuries.

The Cardinals will also get cornerback Max Melton (knee) back at practice on Wednesday, while cornerback Will Johnson (groin) will not participate.

Arizona’s first injury report of the week will be released later in the day.