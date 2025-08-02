Cardinals put WR Quez Watkins on IR, sign WR Nate McCollum

An injury forced the Cardinals to make a change to their receiving corps.

Wide receiver Quez Watkins was placed on injured reserve Saturday. Watkins left practice on Thursday and won’t be able to play this season unless he is released with an injury settlement at some point.

Watkins signed a future contract with the Cardinals in January. He spent last season on Pittsburgh’s practice squad and had 98 catches for 1,249 yards and six touchdowns in four seasons with the Eagles.

The Cardinals have had Michael Wilson go down in practice this week while Marvin Harrison Jr. has been out with a sore knee.

Wide receiver Nate McCollum was signed to fill Watkins’s roster spot. The undrafted rookie spent time with the Seahawks earlier this year.