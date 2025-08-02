 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_parsonsrequest_250801.jpg
Unpacking Parsons’ trade request from Cowboys
nbc_pft_playoffswalkout_v3_250801.jpg
Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason
nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUL 26 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Anthony Richardson has a shaky Saturday practice after a strong week
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_parsonsrequest_250801.jpg
Unpacking Parsons’ trade request from Cowboys
nbc_pft_playoffswalkout_v3_250801.jpg
Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason
nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUL 26 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Anthony Richardson has a shaky Saturday practice after a strong week
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals put WR Quez Watkins on IR, sign WR Nate McCollum

  
Published August 2, 2025 03:59 PM

An injury forced the Cardinals to make a change to their receiving corps.

Wide receiver Quez Watkins was placed on injured reserve Saturday. Watkins left practice on Thursday and won’t be able to play this season unless he is released with an injury settlement at some point.

Watkins signed a future contract with the Cardinals in January. He spent last season on Pittsburgh’s practice squad and had 98 catches for 1,249 yards and six touchdowns in four seasons with the Eagles.

The Cardinals have had Michael Wilson go down in practice this week while Marvin Harrison Jr. has been out with a sore knee.

Wide receiver Nate McCollum was signed to fill Watkins’s roster spot. The undrafted rookie spent time with the Seahawks earlier this year.