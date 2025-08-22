 Skip navigation
Cardinals RB Michael Carter defends Kyler Murray’s work ethic

  
Published August 22, 2025 07:31 PM

No one has questioned Kyler Murray’s work ethic since the Cardinals briefly placed an “independent study” clause into the contract extension he signed in 2022. So, it was strange when Cardinals running back Michael Carter felt the need to defend his quarterback’s work ethic earlier this week.

The question that prompted Carter to go off wasn’t even about Murray. It instead was: How do you stay ready, despite your lack of opportunities?

Carter answered by talking about finding a work-life balance by playing video games. That’s when a light bulb apparently went off in Carter’s head.

According to Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic, Carter then launched into an expletive-laced defense of Murray.

“Now, I’m not on it all day,” Carter said, per Mackie. “I know how you did the last guy, which I feel like that’s BS cause he works really fucking hard. He works really fucking hard. That’s bullshit.”

Murray drew criticism early in his career for playing too many video games and not doing enough film study. The Cardinals even were intent on requiring him to do four hours of film study a week absent “playing video games or browsing the internet” before he signed five-year, $230.5 million extension.

After PFT made the homework clause public, the Cardinals eliminated the clause.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. liked multiple posts quoting Carter’s defense of Murray.

Murray is entering his seventh season with a 36-45-1 regular-season record, one playoff appearance, no playoff wins and two Pro Bowls.