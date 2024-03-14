Cardinals release D.J. Humphries

The Cardinals agreed to terms with free agent offensive tackle Jonah Williams on Wednesday.

He will replace D.J. Humphries, who the Cardinals officially released after nine seasons.

Humphries is rehabbing from a torn ACL on New Year’s Eve against the Eagles, so he will not be ready for the start of the 2024 season.

The Cardinals will save roughly $9 million against their salary cap.

Humphries, 30, was scheduled to count $22.9 million this season.

The 24th pick of the 2015 draft, Humphries started 98 games for the Cardinals, including 15 last season before his injury.

He made his only Pro Bowl in 2021.