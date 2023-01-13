Cardinals request interview with Brian Flores for head coaching vacancy

The Browns interviewed Steelers linebackers coach and senior defensive assistant Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator vacancy this week and the Cardinals would like to speak with him about a different position.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals have requested permission to interview Flores for their head coaching job.

Flores went 24-25 over three seasons with the Dolphins before being fired in 2021. Flores had other head coaching interviews after being dismissed, but did not land any of the positions.

Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL, the Dolphins and other teams alleging racial discrimination in hiring practices a short time after being fired and former Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks later signed onto the lawsuit by making the same allegation about the Cardinals firing him after one year on the job.

The Cardinals have been conducting interviews for their General Manager opening ahead of any head coach conversations. They have received permission to speak with Sean Payton and their defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is expected to interview for the job.